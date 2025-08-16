Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club logo. (Credit:Reporter File Photo)

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was truly fortunate to enjoy two weekends of perfect weather and outstanding golf for our Club Championships. The conditions were ideal, and our competitors rose to the occasion with remarkable performances.

Our Club Championships are always highlighted by the incredible support from our membership, and once again, our members demonstrated exceptional camaraderie and enthusiasm, making this flagship member event a true celebration of our club spirit.

The pride and tradition surrounding our championship were on full display, and every member and supporter should be proud.

Here are the final results:

Men’s Club Championship Final — Char Russekoff def. Gary Blados

Ladies’ Club Championship Final —Sarah Roe DellaCrosse

def. Samantha Sessa

Men’s ‘A’ Flight — Nick Panarella def. Kenny Kraus

Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight — Sarah Ward def. Rachel Nowikas

Men’s ‘B’ Flight — Andy Isikoff def. Dan Berner

Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight — Lisa Pinto Wimer def. Christina Nemeth

Men’s ‘C’ Flight Final — Brett Gallagher def. John Quinn

Men’s ‘D’ Flight Final — Dennis Cummings def. Eric Demarchelier

Bob DeStefano Junior Club Championships

Senior Boys’ Final— Jude Martucci def. Darren Coyle

Girls’ Final— Lauren Lavin def. Era Inglis-Nela

Junior Girls’ Final— Annabelle Birch def. Minnie Rose