Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
Gardiner’s Bay Country Club was truly fortunate to enjoy two weekends of perfect weather and outstanding golf for our Club Championships. The conditions were ideal, and our competitors rose to the occasion with remarkable performances.
Our Club Championships are always highlighted by the incredible support from our membership, and once again, our members demonstrated exceptional camaraderie and enthusiasm, making this flagship member event a true celebration of our club spirit.
The pride and tradition surrounding our championship were on full display, and every member and supporter should be proud.
Here are the final results:
Men’s Club Championship Final — Char Russekoff def. Gary Blados
Ladies’ Club Championship Final —Sarah Roe DellaCrosse
def. Samantha Sessa
Men’s ‘A’ Flight — Nick Panarella def. Kenny Kraus
Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight — Sarah Ward def. Rachel Nowikas
Men’s ‘B’ Flight — Andy Isikoff def. Dan Berner
Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight — Lisa Pinto Wimer def. Christina Nemeth
Men’s ‘C’ Flight Final — Brett Gallagher def. John Quinn
Men’s ‘D’ Flight Final — Dennis Cummings def. Eric Demarchelier
Bob DeStefano Junior Club Championships
Senior Boys’ Final— Jude Martucci def. Darren Coyle
Girls’ Final— Lauren Lavin def. Era Inglis-Nela
Junior Girls’ Final— Annabelle Birch def. Minnie Rose