A Vigil of Hope for Shelter Island

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island Vigil of Hope to grieve drug overdoses and celebrate recovery is now in its fifth year. We thank all of those in our community who have attended the event in the past, and invite them and newcomers to this year’s program.

The theme this year is “healing,” and as always, there will be a dynamic and moving group of speakers.

In 2024, U.S. overdoses dropped by nearly 27%. This is excellent news. Public health initiatives including programs such as ours have raised the awareness of the perils of fentanyl and other opioids. Unfortunately, drug awareness programs across the country are now being cut, raising the fear that these numbers could again skyrocket. And bear in mind, while the numbers have decreased, still 80,391 Americans lost their lives to overdoses in 2024, still too many.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In recognition of the deceased and all the tragic overdoses before and still occurring, we in Shelter Island in 2021 began to dedicate the month of August to Overdose Awareness with our annual commemoration taking place at the end of the month that is consistent with International Overdose Awareness Day.

This year our event will take place on Aug. 28. Once again, the event will take place on the Bateman Road basketball courts from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The event is sponsored by the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Committee and The Shelter Island Library, with music by Erich Carey.

Everyone is encouraged to wear purple, the color of recovery and hope.

Once again, the inspiration and driving force for this important night comes from Gina Kraus, whose son Evan will always be remembered. Ms. Kraus, a retired teacher, is now becoming well-known to the students at the Shelter Island School, sharing her love and knowledge with them.

The theme of our program this year is Healing. Grievers are encouraged to bring photographs of their loved ones. There is no stigma. We are all here to support grievers and those in recovery.

While we grieve those we’ve lost, we will be celebrating those in recovery and their loving families who support them. We will hear stories of incredible courage and love, appreciate beautiful music, and join together for hope.

Save the date. If you have never attended this event, now is the time to start. Our speakers will inspire you. You too will become part of this caring and loving community.