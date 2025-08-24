Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay CC Junior Awards Ceremony
This past Sunday, Aug. 17, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club hosted its annual Junior Awards Ceremony, and it was truly a memorable evening filled with joy, laughter, and celebration. As names were called and trophies were awarded, the room was alive with smiles and cheers, reflecting the incredible spirit of our junior program.
I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire membership, our Board of Directors, and the many committees who continue to support and champion the growth of junior golf at GBCC. As golf professionals, it is our mission to not only develop young players’ skills, but also inspire a lifelong love for the game — and for Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
This season, I was proud to launch a golf scholarship program for year-round Shelter Island residents, and was thrilled by the number of outstanding applications we received. These local participants were an incredible addition to the program and contributed immensely to the success of our summer.
We are pleased to present the full results of the 2025 GBCC Junior Program Awards at right:
Junior of the Year
— Annabelle Birch
GBCC JUNIOR
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Senior Boys Champion
— Jude Martucci
Senior Boys Runner-Up
— Darren Coyle
Senior Girls Champion
— Lauren Lavin
Senior Girls Runner-Up
— Era Inglis-Nela
Junior Boys Champion
— Read Wilutis
Junior Boys Runner-Up
— Freddy Rose
Junior Girls Champion
— Annabelle Birch
Junior Girls Runner-Up
— Minnie Rose
Most Improved Players
Boys — Brooks Briner
Girls — Minnie Rose
SPECIAL AWARDS
‘Auntie’ Kay Sessa Award
(Best Attitude) — Ava Johnson
Nancy Byrne Award
(Most Spirit)
— Groovy Coulson
The Carey Cup
— Henry Myers
OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT CHAMPIONS
Boys 9 & Under — Simon Myers
10–11 — Henry Myers
12+ — William Marshall
Girls 9 & Under — Marielle Thomson
10–11 — Charlotte Fabe
12+ – Lauren Lavin
Driving Champions — Boys
9 & Under — Hudson Bergin
10–11 — Aidenn Beaton
12+ — Brooks Briner
Girls 9 & Under — Maeve Murray
10–11 — Emelia Nolan
12+ — Annabelle Birch
CHIPPING CHAMPIONS
Boys 9 & Under — Sam Radovic
10–11 — Oscar Sheehan
12+ — Collins Farrell
Girls 9 & Under — Everly Thomson
10–11 — Bella Horwitz
12+ — Lila Notley
PUTTING CHAMPIONS
Boys
9 & Under — Roman Bellas
10–11 — Julian Levine
12+ — Will Oakley
Girls
9 & Under — Tess Horwitz
10–11 — Groovy Coulson
12+ — Maeve Springer
A heartfelt thank you goes out to our incredible coaching team: Valerie LaPapa, Allie Schuller, and Quinn Ourada, along with our outstanding PGA interns, Angelo Costanza and Max Vitale. I would also like to express special appreciation to Mary Adair Panarella, who has worked alongside me for six years and has become affectionately known as “Ms. Everything Junior Golf” at GBCC. Mary, currently attending Georgetown University, will be interning in Washington D.C. next summer. Mary, thank you for your dedication and countless hours — we all loved your Junior Golf Program slideshow!
Lastly, it’s important to recognize the foundation upon which our junior program was built. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Bob DeStefano, as well as Anne DeStefano and their daughter, Nancy Byrne — may Anne and Nancy rest in peace.
For 50 years, they nurtured and shaped junior golf at GBCC, and 15 years ago, I was fortunate enough to inherit their legacy. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to carry their work forward.
Here’s to another fantastic season of junior golf at Gardiner’s Bay!