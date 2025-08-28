Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Aug. 28, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

Snapper Derby, Children under 14 fish all day to get the biggest snapper, bluefish and most released. 4 p.m. weigh-in and celebration at Town Hall.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Music Discussion, History Museum, “Does Western Music Belong in China?” led by composer Julian Grant. 4 p.m.

Vigil of Hope, 7 – 8 p.m. Fiske Field Basketball Courts. Remember those lost to substance use and honor the strength of recovery, hope and healing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m. India: Between China and the West, at the History Museum. Discussion by Wharton School Professor Sandy Day and Iqbar Mamdani, banker with expertise in the Middle East, Turkey and Asia.

The Stranger in the Attic, 8 p.m. John Kaasik’s murder mystery at Shelter Island School Auditorium. $15.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets. Final market of the season.

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 25 Smith Street. Donations accepted up to 2 p.m.

The Stranger in the Attic, 8 p.m. John Kaasik’s murder mystery at Shelter Island School Auditorium. $15.

JAWS 50th anniversary, 7 p.m. show, North Fork Arts Center, Greenport, plus stories from Pat Mundus, daughter of Frank Mundus, the inspiration for Quint. Moderated by Erin Kimmel, Executive Director of East End Seaport Museum. Tickets and info at northfork-artscenter.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

The Stranger in the Attic, 3 p.m. John Kaasik’s murder mystery at Shelter Island School Auditorium. $15.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Revolutionary War Encampment, History Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3rd NY Regiment will reproduce conditions of 1775.

Where Have All the Protest Songs Gone, Community Center, 5 p.m. Tom Junod and David Browne in their annual end-of-summer discussion of today’s — and yesterday’s — music. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

Community Haul Seine, Mashomack, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Help pull in a 300-ft. net and discover Peconic Bay’s hidden underwater creatures. Bring water shoes. Register at [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS

Labor Day: Town Offices closed,Monday, Sept. 1

CAC,Tuesday, Sept. 2, 7 to 9 p.m

WQIAB,Thursday, Sept. 4, 6 to 7 p.m.