A feast of oysters and more at event to support the Shelter Island History Museum

Oscar the Oyster, along with some joyous friends, made an appearance at the oyster gala at the History Cente last year (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Punctuating the month of September, when Islanders exhale and enjoy reclaiming a sense of space and calm after the busy summer season, the “Oysters ‘R’ Here” festivities will return to the Shelter Island History Museum on Saturday, Sept. 27.

This annual celebration of the oysters that were once one of the Island’s leading industries and claims to fame is made possible by the generous participation of many local vendors, said Mary Fran Gleason, President of the Museum’s Board of Directors.

“The majority of the oysters, by far,” she said, “will come from Eel Town Oysters,” which is donating 1,250. Peeko Oysters will also give 500, and Little Creek 200. The shuckers are all donating their time, too: Bert Waife, Norma and Sawyer Clark, plus a few amateur volunteers, Sterling Shea, and Ms. Gleason’s husband, Tom Bliss.

“He’s been practicing,” she added.

To round out the culinary offerings for the all-you-can-eat event, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., foods are being donated by Maria’s Kitchen, Eccentric Bagel, Village Cheese Shop, Isola, Stars Cafe and Kyle’s. Wines from Peconic Bay Vineyards, Lenz, Old Field, Croteaux, and Osprey’s Dominion will be poured. For beer lovers, there will be kegs from Shelter Island Craft Brewery and cold cans from Whalers and Twin Fork beer companies.

Each ticket, priced at $100, comes with a coupon for a drink at The Pridwin as well as a souvenir glass etched with the likeness of the Shelter Island Oyster Company’s mascot from 1878 to 1960, Oscar the Oyster. A human-sized Oscar will be portrayed at the event by Tim Purtell, who’s played many roles in the Museum’s popular summer musicals.

Live music will be performed by the local favorites, the Peconic County Ramblers. There will be a raffle as well as a silent auction.

Highlighting the silent auction will be ten nights at JoAnn Piccozzi’s farmhouse in Umbria; a three-hour sunset cruise for six people from Tubby Charters; a cruise for five aboard the DiOrio family sailboat; Metropolitan Opera tickets for the matinee of “Arabella” on Nov. 22; New York Yankees tickets for a game of your choice on the 100 level, close to the field; an overnight stay in the Silver Sands motel in Greenport and meal at Nookie’s Diner, in the October to April season; a stunning Adam Bundy photograph; foursomes for golf at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and The Bridge; a one-hour bespoke facial, at Lisa Shannon’s Feed Your Skin studio, here on the Island or in New York City; and more.

The number of tickets sold for the event will be capped at 200, to ensure there will be plenty of food and drink for all. There will be a larger tent than last year, when people had to be turned away. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to purchase tickets online.