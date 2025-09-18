Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept.18, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Teen Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Marshmallow Tower, 3 p.m. (10 +) Break the record to build the tallest and most structurally sound tower from toothpicks and marshallows. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Childhood Movie Day, 4 p.m. (6+) Library. How to Train Your Dragon. Plus popcorn!

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Osteoporosis Presentation, 12 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Car Wash at Shelter Island School, 8 to 11 a.m. Students will be washing cars to raise money for their class trip.

Shelter Island Library Author Lunch, Julie Satow, author of The Plaza and When Women Ran Fifth Avenue. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Shelter Island Yacht Club, information at silibrary.org

Shelter Island Friends of Music, Rhythm Future Quartet. 6 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Free.

‘Jaws,’ free screening 7 p.m. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster, presented by the Ram Film Society. Sundown at Rams Head Inn. Visit thereamsheadinn.com for dinner reservations.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Coastal Cleanup, 2 – 3:30 a.m. Volunteers welcome to clean up the Mashomack Preserve’s coastlines. Sign up by emailing [email protected]

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances, 7 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

The Role of Inspiration in Poetry, 7 p.m. Zoom. Virginia Walker in discussion with three leading poets. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Fall Flower Photography, 9:30 – 11 a.m. KC Bailey will guide guests on special techniques, on a truck tour through Mashomack meadows. Sign up by emailing [email protected]

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Much Ado about Nothing. Register at silibrary.org

Toni Morrison Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

Oysters ‘R’ Here, 4 – 7 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. All you can eat oysters and light bites; beer and wine. Music, silent auction, raffle. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Great Decisions: China and the West, 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Wharton Profession Sandy Day and banker Iqbal Mamdani will discuss current issues and challenges. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Tuesday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ZBA,Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m.