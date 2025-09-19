Cops cite multiple violations at vehicle checkpoints on Shelter Island

(Reporter file))

Checkpoints organized by the Shelter Island Police and the New York State Police departments on Sept. 18 at two Island locations — Grand Avenue in Shelter Island Heights near the tennis courts and Route 114 near South Ferry — resulted in the writing of multiple summonses and nearly 100 motor vehicle violations issued.

Four commercial vehicles were taken out of service, police said, “due to critical safety infractions.”

In addition, five drivers were “removed from service,” police said, for several reasons, including out-of-class operation, license suspension or revocation, and failure to possess a valid medical certification card.

The total results of the checkpoint, according to the police:

• 40 summonses issued for violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

• 33 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) inspections conducted, resulting in 97 documented CMV violations recorded.

“This initiative,” police said, “underscores the commitment of local and State law enforcement agencies to maintaining public safety and enforcing commercial vehicle standards on Shelter Island.”