Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 24, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 18, 2025.
Dering Harbor (11965)
• Brandon Rose to Anacapri 2025 Trust, 24 Harbor Lane (701-1-2-3) (R) $6,700,000
• Marianne Chort to Isaac & Kathryn Perkins, 3 Gardiner Way (701-1-2-7) (R) $3,500,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• John & Lisa Dabrowski to Sarv 32 Properties LLC, 165 Main Road (600-85-2-99.001) (R) $400,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to JLAM 327 LLC, 5675 Bridge Lane (1000-84-1-6.014) (V) $1,100,000
• William & Patricia Burns to Garrett & Courtney Lake, 690 Old Saddle Lane (1000-95-4-18.008) (R) $815,000
East Marion (11939)
• Carolee Johnson & Eileen Murphy to Stephen & Paula LaGreca, 2255 Old Orchard Road (1000-37-3-2.001) (R) $1,131,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Paul & Jessica Codjoc to 430 Snug Harbor Road LLC, 430 Snug Harbor Road (1000-35-5-32) (R) $1,900,000
• Regina & Edward Manning to 890 Westwood Lane LLC, 890 Westwood Lane (1000-33-2-17) (V) $545,000
PECONIC (11958)
• John & Sarah Cahalane to Adam & Sari Simon, 4730 Blue Horizon Bluffs (1000-74-1-35.054) (V) $1,400,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Sound Ave Group LLC to Domingo & Hermelinda Puluc, 5185 Sound Avenue (600-21-2-18.013) (R) $830,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• House of Daige LLC to Route 48 Partners LLC, 1195 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-13) (V) $287,500
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)