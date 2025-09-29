Supervisor: Solovievs won’t budge from shutting down prescriptions at Pharmacy

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams told the Reporter Monday afternoon that she had spoken with August Ceradini, a representative of the Soloviev Group, which owns the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, and they have dug in on their decision to shut down all prescrption services as of Oct. 7.

Ms. Brach-Williams had presented a plan to ask the Group to reconsider closing the only venue on the Island that fills prescriptions, or to extend the date for the shutdown. But, the supervisor said, “They are not going to budge.”

Ms. Brach-Williams and Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen have spoken to Southold Pharmacy, who “will be receiving the transfer of all prescriptions not transferred by patients by Oct. 7,” she added.

The supervisor said she is working with the Town’s department of Senior Services to understand procedures for the transfer and how the Town can be of assistance.

The issue will be on the Town Board’s work session agenda tomorrow.

Monday morning, the Reporter spoke with Kelly Brochu, director of the Senior Center, who said she will be working with “our Shopping Assistance Grant for homebound seniors and our AAA Transportation Program for seniors who need a ride to the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions, both funded through the New York Office of the Aging through Suffolk County Office of the Aging. Our NYSDOT Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Grant will also help seniors that need a ride to a pharmacy off-Island.”

She added that the Senior Center will help Island seniors set up express scripts, or other delivery options, if needed for recurring prescriptions.

