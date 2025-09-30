Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 30, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Matthew S. Blake of Pelham was ticketed on Sept. 19 on New York Avenue for speeding, 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Renee N. Fondacaro of Setauket received a summons on Sept. 19 on South Ferry Road for using a celllphone while operating a vehicle.

Stephanie J. Shayne of Orient was ticketed on Sept. 23 on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a cellphone.

ACCIDENTS

On Sept. 20, a driver stated that while parked on the South Ferry, at the North Haven Ferry Terminal, their vehicle’s front bumper was struck by another vehicle rolling backward, causing over $1,000 in damage. Both parties were referred to the Southampton Town Police Department for further action.

MARINE INCIDENTS

An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed off Ram Island on Sept. 20; eight persons were fishing, with no violations noted.

A bay constable responded to a minor boat accident in Dering Harbor on Sept. 20. One person stated his vessel made minor contact with a second, resulting in a scratch. No injuries were reported.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a complaint on Sept. 23 of political signs having been removed from the roadway shoulder in the Center, causing some damage to the sign holders, and placed on the owner’s property by unknown persons. On Sept. 23, a Detective Sergeant transferred 25 handguns to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for lawful destruction. All had been authorized by destruction by both the New York State Police and the Shelter Island Police Department.

Police were asked to advise a subject to stay off a complainant’s property and not make contact with her, on Sept. 19. A complainant requested documentation on Sept. 19 of being charged twice on the South Ferry. A financial crime was reported on Sept. 21. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Sept. 19; distracted driving in the Center on the 23rd; and radar enforcement in West Neck on the 24th. Several noise complaints were reported in West Neck on Sept. 20. One resulted in a summons.

An officer observed the crosswalk sign on Grand Avenue in front of the Heights Post Office lying on the roadway on Sept. 23. A cone was deployed to prevent a hazard to passing motorists and the Heights Department of Public Works was to be notified. Two individuals requested and received statements of corrections for having made repairs to their vehicles.

A backpack reported stolen from the South Ferry on the 21st was located and returned. In other reports: officers performed court duty; conducted school crossing duty; provided lift assists; dealt with low-hanging wires; assisted with a funeral detail; returned found property to the owner; helped an owner gain entry to his locked vehicle; and conducted well-being checks.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer in the Center was dispatched on Sept. 23; the Highway Department was notified for removal. The Animal Control Officer assisted with searches for several dogs at large.

ALARMS

Shelter Island Police and Fire departments responded to a fire alarm in West Neck on Sept. 19; Chief Pelletier was on the scene and confirmed no emergency. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a smoke alarm in the Heights on that date and found no emergency. Another alarm in the Heights that day was activated by shower steam, SIFD determined. A smoke alarm in West Neck on Sept. 22 was a malfunction, determined by SIFD on the scene, as were two in the Heights on that day. SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on the 23rd; no CO was present and the owner was notified. Chief Chavez and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Center that day and were advised that it was accidental. A residential motion alarm was activated in the Center on Sept. 23; police responded and found all secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on Sept. 19, 20, 22, 24, and 25. Four patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical treatment.