Claudio’s reopens with new beach club and familiar favorites

Claudio’s, the dining institution on the Greenport waterfront. (Courtesy photo)

The iconic Claudio’s Waterfront in Greenport opens for the season this Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 24-26, ushering in a wave of welcome changes for the franchise.

Last year’s lineup, Charlie Boy and Common Country East — introduced in summer 2025 by Gansevoort Hospitality — will not be returning.

Instead, the beloved waterside property will make a welcome revisit to its roots, with dockside lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing Claudio’s fresh seafood-forward menu, craft cocktails and waterfront views for the opening weekend.

Claudio’s Restaurant, the landmark space at the foot of Main Street, will serve classic coastal fare, debuting on Friday, May 1. It will be open Friday through Sunday leading up to Memorial Day weekend (Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.), when their hours will expand to Thursday through Sunday.

The Main Street favorite plans to serve up seafood dishes, salads, brunch items and a revamped cocktail and wine list. And pizza will still be on the menu next door, with Peter’s Pizzeria (in the same building but separate from the restaurant) keeping folks happy with classic New York-style pies made with fresh ingredients.

Saylor Beach House, where Crabby Jerry’s used to be and Common Country took up residence for a single season last year, is the new addition to Claudio’s lineup. The concept offers a Mediterranean-inspired dockside restaurant and bar. Reminiscent of the luxurious, laid-back vibe of a European beach club, it will offer waterfront dining and golden-hour cocktails Thursday and Friday from 4-9 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. starting Memorial Day weekend.

And next to Claudio’s Waterfront, a new boutique with a beachy, bohemian style called Le Shack Beach will also open Memorial Day weekend on Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. hours taking hold as the season gets in the swing.

“As a North Fork waterfront fixture for generations, we’re reimagining Claudio’s with each season,” says Celeste Fierro, managing partner of Claudio’s. “We are proud to be restoring the spirit of Claudio’s Restaurant and embracing complementary neighbors like Saylor Beach House and Le Shack Beach, all while honoring our local roots and the guests who made this harbor home.”

New menus and events schedules for each restaurant will be announced soon. Guests can also take advantage of Claudio’s and Saylor Beach House dedicated events teams, available to host everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations throughout the season.

Check Claudio’s website or social media for the latest updates.