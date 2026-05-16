What is that? May 16, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below) of the memorial heart hanging gracefully from a tree branch facing South Ferry Road honors First Lt. Joseph Theinert who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 4, 2010. In about a week’s time, he and other Islanders who made the supreme sacrifice will be remembered on Memorial Day.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

We received a call from Colleen Smith, the creator of the beautiful work of art. Ms. Smith designed and painted the metal sculpture. She noted that her son’s nickname is Joey, the same as Lt. Theinert’s, and that they were classmates on Shelter Island and best friends.

“My husband and I are also in charge of maintenance,” Ms. Smith said, and it’s obvious, by just one look, that they are conscientious caretakers of the memorial to a fallen hero.

The heart is in front of Chrissy Gross’s Two South Ferry Road B&B. Ms. Gross, who passed away in September 2023, was a beloved Shelter Island figure. Not just a business owner, she was a school crossing guard for more than 30 years.

Elizabeth McKee emailed us soon after last week’s paper was published with the correct answer to our question, and Roger McKeon was right behind her. On our Facebook page Kate Davidson correctly identified the tribute to Joey, and Catherine Rowland wrote, “Yup, Mom’s house.”