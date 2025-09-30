Weekend activities on Shelter Island: Events to celebrate the autumn season

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A Fall Festival will be hosted at the Community Center this Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., courtesy of the Shelter Island Recreation Department. and the Senior Center. The free event will feature live music, crafts, a petting zoo, food trucks, lawn games and face painting.

Mark your calendars for the next Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the History Museum will host a Harvest Festival, featuring many of the vendors from the Havens Farmers Market; pumpkins and lots more local produce will be front and center.

Authors and editors of “This Land is Your Land” and “Historic Schoolhouses of Long Island” will be on hand to sign copies of their books.

Promiseland Apiary will demonstrate how honey is harvested, The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve will showcase a nature-inspired presentation, and there will be live music by Lisa & Tom.