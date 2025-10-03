Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 3, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 25, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Bennett Family LP to Yacht Tender SI LLC, 17 Nostrand Parkway (700-17-1-9) (R) $3,650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Darcy Gazza to 408 South Greenport LLC & Leslie Murn, 408 South Street (1001-4-5-9) (R) $1,125,000

• Estate of Frank Lyburt to Donna Lyburt & Frank Lyburd, 517 Flint Street (1001-6-7-1) (R) $196,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 945 New Suffolk LLC to Nelson TD Ventures LLC, 945 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-11-23) (R) $1,800,000

• Lori Panarello & Catherine Canade to David & Rachel Smith, 1065 West Mill Road (1000-106-9-10.001) (R) $1,625,000

• Craig Fredricks to Benjamin Blados, 715 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.006) (R) $282,280

ORIENT (11957)

• Mary Edelman to Philip & Danielle Fox-Mills, 22495 Main Road (1000-18-1-14) (R) $1,125,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Randal Hillebrand to Stephen Bono, 39 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-39) (R) $1,020,000

• Anthony & Susan Gallo to Daniel & Michael Keenan, 14 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-14) (R) $457,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• L & P VACC LLC to Robert & Lauretta Kaessinger, 46025 County Road 48 (1000-55-2-18.001) (C) $1,750,000

• John Schwartz Trust to William & Christine Galati, 230 Watersedge Way (1000-88-5-52) (R) $725,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)