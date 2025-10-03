South Ferry offers help with prescription service

A South Ferry boat crossing to North Haven. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Another piece to deal with facilitating prescription service to Shelter Islanders comes from South Ferry President Cliff Clark and his wife Tish.

Mr. Clark posted on Face Book that he has spoken to representatives of Sag Harbor pharmacies and offered the “very best fare possible” if they would deliver prescriptions to Shelter Island customers.

A Sag Harbor Pharmacy representative agreed to deliver door-to-door on Shelter Island and a representative of Sag Harbor’s White’s is considering following suit.