26th Annual 5K to benefit women’s cancer organizations

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO Mary Ellen Adipietro on the 5K course, wearing a cap from the first Shelter Island 5K and a St. Lucia medal in memory of her friend, Lucia Terzi Bagan.

The 26th Anniversary of the Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk takes place Saturday, October 18 @11 a.m. rain or shine.

The 3.1 mile course is a beautiful, scenic route that winds along tree-lined streets and finishes with panoramic views of the Peconic Bay right on Crescent Beach.



Register at Shelterislandfall5k.com

$45 for adults, $25 for kids under 12.

Save $5 when you register before race day

Same day registration is $50 for adults and $30 for kids.



All race proceeds directly benefit patient care through the North and South Fork Breast Health Coalitions and Lucia’s Angels.



A complimentary shuttle will run from the Shelter Island North Ferry terminal to the race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with all activities held in the parking lot of Sunset Beach Hotel at 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island, NY.

The first 400 participants are guaranteed a race shirt and post-race festivities include a free barbecue, homemade chili and cookies for all. Activities include an exciting award ceremony and amazing raffle prizes.

Our efforts are assisted by our major sponsors; Dr. Frank Adipietro of the North Fork Surgery Center, The South Ferry, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, and the Soloviev Foundation.

Help support our friends and neighbors of the East End Community when you register, donate or purchase raffle tickets at shelterislandfall5k.com

Sign up today and join us on October 18th

“Let’s OUTRUN cancer together”!