Shelter Island seniors get advice on avoiding scams

(Reporter file)

Seniors had an enlightening morning Thursday at the Pancake Breakfast at the Community Center with a presentation about scams.

This event was hosted by the Shelter Island Police Benevolent Association The presentation from Det. Jack Thilberg was helpful and eye-opening, giving Island seniors important tips on how to stay safe and avoid scams.

The pancake breakfast was delicious, folks agreed, and several added it was nice to share a meal and conversation with our local officers.

The PBA thanks everyone who came out, shared their stories, and made it such an enjoyable community event