Fall for delicious deals at this autumn’s Long Island Restaurant Week

Dishes like seared Crescent duck are on the docket at R.aire for the upcoming fall Restaurant Week. (Photo credit: Doug Young)

Get ready, East Enders. The upcoming autumnal incarnation of Long Island Restaurant Week is a fricassee of a feast up and down the forks. Tempting three-course dinners and two-course lunch options abound from Sunday, Nov. 2 to Sunday Nov. 9 — but as always, it’s a popular rezzie. Make sure to secure your seat at your favorite eateries or the ones you’ve been excited to check out.

There are a 22 participating restaurants between the North and South forks, Riverhead and Wading River (unfortunately none on the Island), offering $39 and $46 prix-fixe dinners and, in a few spots, $24 two-course lunches. (Note: not all do Saturday night for the prix fixe, and if they do it ends by 7 p.m., so plan accordingly).

Get on out there and support your favorite (or soon to be favorite) eateries — participating restaurants this season include:

SOUTH FORK:

Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, 2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-3660 — this is a great opportunity to check out chef Alejandro Osorio’s bespoke menu via their $46 dinner prix fixe Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Calissa, 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-500-9292 — get your Greek in Water Mill with their $39 three-course dinner prix fixe.

Cowfish, 258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-594-3868 — there’s always something to pique you palate’s interest at this fun, seaside spot in Hampton Bays, who’ll be offering a three-course $46 dinner and $24 lunch prix fixes this time around.

Daphne’s, 115 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0868 $39

We’re stoked that Daphne’s is back in the mix for this round of Restaurant Week, with a menu at hand that’s pretty exciting. A multitude of magnificent offerings should make this Westhampton Beach boîte a must-visit, like silky burrata and figs and honey nut-squash soup with carrot oil and porcini dust to start and mains like bucatini carbonara (with local eggs, naturally) and chicken saltimbocca. Get in on for 46 smackers.

Elaia Estiatorio, 95 School St., Bridgehampton, 631-613-6469

This cozy, elegant-yet-chill little Greek haven tucked around the corner from Bridgehampton’s Candy Kitchen is a local treasure. Not only are they debuting their new fall menu, but they’re also offering a $46 prix fixe from 4:30 to 6:30 nightly for Restaurant Week to give you a taste of the dishes at this special spot.

Fauna, 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-3500 — offering $46 dinner prix fixe

Flora, 149 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-9600 — the Rooted Hospitality sweet little sister spot to Fauna is doing a $46 dinner prix fixe

Fresno, 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton, 631-324-8700

The pretty dining room is worth the trek alone with its dazzling light fixtures made by owner Michael Nolan’s talented designer spouse Helen Gifford. But, hey, the food? Yeah, that too. They’ll be offering a $46 prix fixe for the week, and boy are we hoping those delicious “Fresno style” steamed mussels (coconut milk, lemongrass, shallots, sourdough crostini) will be in the mix, pretty please!

Ivy on Main, 103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0795

Ivy opened in 2022, and since has been a delicious edition to Westhampton Beach’s Main Street dining scene. Grab a table in this botanical bistro to get in on their $46 prix fixe offerings for this incarnation of Restaurant Week.

LDV at Maidstone, 207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-234-5006 — opened last year in East Hampton’s historic mainstay, the Maidstone, this $46 prix fixe is a sumptuous smattering of chef Jorge Espinoza’s inspired Italian menu.

Nick & Toni’s, 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550 — the ever-packed East Hampton classic is offering a rather generous pile of choices in their $46 three-course dinner prix fixe, not to mention some super fun quartino di vino selections, too!

Ocean Club Montauk, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk, 631-668-3133 — recently renovated with a gorgeous wood-fired oven from which South African chef Jarad McCarroll flame-kisses a multitude of excellent dishes, head to The End for this excellent under-the-radar spot, offering a $46 prix fixe of their New American menu.

Page at 63 Main, 63 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1810 — the perennially popular Sag Harbor staple has a choc-a-block $46 dinner prix fixe in store for you.

R.aire, 259 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-728-4166 — yes indeed, the paella will be plated and on offer, along with a generously curated cache of other dishes in their $46 dinner prix fixe.

Rumba, 43 Canoe Place Road, Hamptons Bays, 631-594-3544 — Caribbean vibes and water views await, along with a $39 dinner prix fixe for this spring version of Restaurant Week.

Shippy’s, 36 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0007 — satisfy for cravings for classic German staples with Shippy’s $46 dinner and $24 lunch prix fixe.

Stone Creek Inn, 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770 — saving Stone Creek for a special occasion? That occasion is now with their $46 dinner prix fixe (but note, it’s not offered on Tuesday!).

The Palm, 94 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0411 —situated in the historic Huntting Inn, The Palm is an East Hampton classic. Hit them up for their $24 two-course lunch or $46 three-course prix fixe this week for lovely treats like lobster bisque, spaghetti and Wagyu meatballs and house-made creamy, dreamy tiramisu.

NORTH FORK:

Bistro 72, 1830 W. Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-3325 — a three-course version of their classic American-skewed menu will be available for a $46 dinner prix, , including honey glazed pork chops and rigatoni with wild mushrooms, and apple blossom tart for dessert (coffee or tea included!).

Cooperage Inn, 2218 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-727-8944 — whether you opt for the $39 and $46 three-course prix fixe, what you won’t want to miss: the abundance of excellent sweet treats offered at meal’s end.

La Plage Restaurant, 131 Creek Road, Wading River, 631-744-9200 — offering $46 dinner prix fixe.

Legends, 835 1st St., New Suffolk, 631-734-5123 — the $46 dinner prix fixe and $24 lunch prix fixe at this seaside spot has got seasonally inspired spring touches as well as rib-sticking satisfying staples.

Little Fish, Southold, 50 N. Sea Drive, Southold, 631-765-8756

We love Arden Gardell’s fun, quirky, cool restaurant. And if you’ve never tried it? Here’s your chance to fall in love, too. He and his crew are offering $39 three-course prix fixe where faves like spicy tuna tartare taquitos and swordfish Milanese will have you swooning.