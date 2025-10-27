Shelter Island Police: Arrests for three burglaries, DWI and weapon possession

(Reporter file))

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested two individuals on Saturday, Oct. 25, for multiple crimes.

According to the police, at 2:20 p.m., Travis D. Martin, 36, of Queens, was taken into custody at Shelter Island Police Headquarters for three burglaries.

Police reported that officers had responded to a residential burglary complaint after a homeowner saw an unknown individual inside her residence via interior surveillance cameras. When officers arrived, they saw an open entry door and confirmed, after an interior search was conducted, that the suspect had left the home before their arrival.

Later, police reported, that during a neighborhood canvas for potential witnesses and other evidence, officers met with a second homeowner who had just returned home. During the interview, the homeowner saw an unknown male inside the house. According to police, the officers immediately intervened and placed the individual under arrest. The suspect was subsequently identified as Mr. Martin, according to police.

In another arrest, on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 9:58 p.m., police took Mayelin E. Pacheco-Silvero, 30, of Shelter Island, into custody on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol and cannabis in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Ms. Pacheco-Silvero was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a marked Shelter Island Police vehicle while an officer was assisting with an investigation on South Ferry Road. After a field sobriety test, it was determined, police said, that Ms. Pacheco-Silvero was intoxicated, driving with a suspended New York State license, and in possession of metal knuckles, defined as a weapon under New York State Penal Law. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police said that, according to the Suffolk County DWI Seizure Law, Ms. Pacheco-Silvero’s vehicle was impounded as a result of a prior DWI conviction. She was taken into custody, held overnight, and arraigned before the Shelter Island Justice Court. She was released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court on a future date.