Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 7, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Aug. 29, 2025.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• 518 Main Rd LLC to GWS Tree Farms LLC, 518 Main Road (600-66-2-14.001) (V) $350,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Christopher Malanga to Bradford & Deborah Kolodny, 101 Linda Lane West (600-16-2-8) (R) $746,700
CALVERTON (11933)
• Slawomir & Justyna Birycki to Tyler & Jill Madore, 132 Donna Drive (600-79-5-59) (R) $817,000
• Frank Nolan to Matthew Hejmej, 131 Donna Drive (600-79-5-65) (R) $550,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Divine Homes LLC to Michael & Cynthia McGuinness, 424 2nd Street (1001-4-2-35.003) (R) $1,730,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Rae & Shafer Zysman & Marc Zysman to William Crowley, 70 Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-5) (R) $760,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Kenneth & Maryann Birmingham to Sean & Jennifer Southard, 730 Sebastians Cove (1000-100-3-11.006) (R) $1,175,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• 372 Jericho Corp to East Main Riverhead LLC, 877 East Main Street (600-127-7-8.001) (C) 22,850,000
• Judith & Carlos Rubio & Reyna Garcia to Javier Quezada, 1434 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-12) (R) $675,000
• Sophie Tyte Trust to Rosa Jimenez & Wilson Sanchez, 265 Howell Avenue (600-127-4-43) (R) $571,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Patricia & Edward Booth Trust to Fuzzy Acres LLC, 17240 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-2-8.002) (V) $1,780,000
• Shivin Kwatra & Sameera Sabherwal to 2865 South Harbor LLC, 2865 South Harbor Road (1000-78-3-3) (R) $1,150,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Eliot & Robin Mazzocca to Richard & Brittany Vlacci, 64 Cambridge Court (600-35-4-11) (R) $1,075,000
• Ellen Kennedy to Philip & Joeyanne Marcario, 6284 Route 25A (600-74-2-15.002) (C) $440,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)