More local businesses in the mix for East Hampton’s Anchor Society Winter Shop pop-up

Keeping East Hampton’s main drag merry and bright is the drive of the Anchor Society “Winter Shops” project. (Image courtesy of the Anchor Society)

True to their name, East Hampton’s Anchor Society is once again working to secure the year-round vibrancy that once held sway here through the off-season via their small-business booster program, the Winter Shops.

This year, two businesses — SewHampton and Our Fabulous Variety Show — will take up temporary residence in the Alice + Olivia space (79 Main St.) right on East Hampton’s main drag. But instead of a focus on retail, these local small businesses are here all winter to teach art and craft.

For Kathryn Reid, owner of SewHampton, it’s the chance to bring both the craft and creativity of sewing to more East Enders, both with classes that teach basics to more advanced techniques, and in services like alterations and other projects that can benefit from Ms. Reid’s exacting skills. Classes are for wee ones 8 and up to adults who wish to learn, rekindle or sharpen their sewing skills, and are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (click here for exact times and to sign up). Private, semi-private and group classes up to six will be in the mix from Oct. 1 through April 15. Alteration services are available Tuesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Also sharing space at Alice + Olivia, Our Fabulous Variety Show, the non-profit, inclusive-focused performing arts studio, which offers lessons in drama, ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, toddler movement, competitive dance and exercise. But while access to these skill-building arts classes often come with a price tag that leaves out those who can’t afford them, OFVS makes sure that economic need is not a barrier.

In addition, the Anchor Society expanded beyond Main Street, working with the Gathering Marketplace — the community-driven, maker-minded retail hub that opened last June at 82 Park Place — to add some new blood in the mix there as well. In this instance, the connection created is both making a Montauk business more accessible in the offseason and helping a entrepreneur find a broader audience.

Naturally Good, known for their healthy-minded, hearty dishes that have been feeding Montauk for 40 years, will now offer grab-and-go options via the Gathering Place to help fuel hungry East Hampton shoppers. Also on hand will be the home-goods line launch of local entrepreneur and interior designer Maggie Sheehan, which will focus on seasonally themed items and interior design services.

Formed in 2021, the Anchor Society was founded by Bess Rattray, editor of East magazine, as a way to bring life back to the Main Street that she and her family — owners of the East Hampton Star since 1935 — have known and loved for generations. The notion of putting small businesses that normally can’t afford the high rent on East Hamptons main drag in spaces that pause for the season seemed like a win-win. New and growing local businesses are still welcome to apply for space this season at theanchorsociety.org.