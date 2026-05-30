Shelter Island Justice Court: May 30, 2026

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 9, 2026 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Amy N. Gell, to parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Richard Kennedy, disorderly conduct, $100 plus $125.

Christian M. Stepalovitch, disorderly conduct, $250 plus $125.

Deemed scofflaws were Jorge E. Naula for failing to appear on a number plate violation; and Kevin A. Solis for unlicensed driver and imprudent speed.

Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, nine at the defendant’s request and three at the request of the prosecutor or the court.

The following cases were dismissed:

Marcos Lopez, undersized scup.

Daniel Palencia Castellanos, dirty/covered plate, on proof.

Henre J. Truler, no observer on boat.

Michelle Cimetta, parking, at prosecutor’s request.