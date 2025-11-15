Shelter Island Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 15, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 5, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• 8TT Inc to Stephen & Kelsey Heiner, 8 Tims Trail (700-17-2-66) (R) $1,750,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 55 Beach Road LLC to Todd D’Andrea & Andrea DeVitto, 55 Beach Road (600-113-2-38) (R) $640,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lighthouse Point LLC to Jake & Amy Dell, 9975 Nassau Point Road (1000-119-1-10.001) (R) $3,175,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Cathryn Pallone to Victoria Kuhne & Paul Widdowson, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 1C1 (1000-38.02-1-5) (R) $580,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Melissa & Jason Harris to Delwin Olivan & Lin Yuan, 155 Caiola Court (1000-33-3-19.016) (R) $1,885,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead Dodge Inc to New Generation Properties LLC, 642 West Main Street (600-124-3-18) (V) $2,500,000

• Norma DeTolla Family Trust to David & Alice Luckman, 64 Wake Robin Lane (600-20-7-3) (R) $865,000

• Arthur & Michele Davis Trust to Angela & Mahmoud Moshfeghi, 3804 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-64) (R) $530,000

• Linda Buckley to Pamela Stark, 2304 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-40.001) (R) $479,500

• Estate of John Zlatniski to GMS East Main LLC, 800 East Main Street (600-127-5-26) (C) $450,000

• Janet Hoey to 2025 American Holdings LLC, 44 Hubbard Avenue (600-111-1-6) (R) $260,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Mary Duffy to Theresa Grimmig & Joseph Burga, 150 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.004) (R) $1,395,000

• Estate of Gertrude Gaetjens to Charles Gaetjens, 14230 Soundview Avenue, (1000-54-3-1) (R) $500,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)