Spring cleaning, Shelter Island style

A gathering of volunteers (two- and four-legged) at the Center Firehouse on Saturday before the annual Island CleanUp sponsored by the Lions Club. Volunteers were receiving instructions from coordinator Chief Jim Read.(Credit: Don D’Amato)

A Shelter Island Rite of Spring, the 9th annual “Island Roadside and Beach CleanUp” sponsored by the Lions Club, on Saturday morning, April 25, was a great success by all accounts.

About 150 volunteers turned out to clean trash across the Island, along the roadsides and the beaches. The volunteers collected more than 1,700 pounds of trash.

Organizers said volunteers from age 3 to 80 turned out at the Center Fire House for coffee and bagels and picked up trash grabbers and bags, high-visibility vests, gloves, and instructions for assigned work areas.

Around noon, there was a celebration barbecue lunch at the Fire House with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water for all the volunteers, provided by the Fire Department.

Below are photos of the happy Island morning, all photos by Don D’Amato, except where noted.

Gerard and Jean Drumm after cleaning Menhaden Lane Beach.

Jonathan and Susan Schrott.

Marty Dempsey cleaning West Neck.

Matt Fox cleaning Shell Beach.

Morgan Anderson and her bundled one-month-old daughter Isla.

Pam Pospisil cleaned with her niece Morgan Anderson.

Setting an example and keeping it in the family. Jane Roberts and her grandson, Adrian Langendal.