Spring cleaning, Shelter Island style
A Shelter Island Rite of Spring, the 9th annual “Island Roadside and Beach CleanUp” sponsored by the Lions Club, on Saturday morning, April 25, was a great success by all accounts.
About 150 volunteers turned out to clean trash across the Island, along the roadsides and the beaches. The volunteers collected more than 1,700 pounds of trash.
Organizers said volunteers from age 3 to 80 turned out at the Center Fire House for coffee and bagels and picked up trash grabbers and bags, high-visibility vests, gloves, and instructions for assigned work areas.
Around noon, there was a celebration barbecue lunch at the Fire House with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water for all the volunteers, provided by the Fire Department.
Below are photos of the happy Island morning, all photos by Don D’Amato, except where noted.