Sharing a love of beekeeping: Introductory presentation at Mashomack

Bees are attracted to bright and colorful flowers, an essential part of the process of gathering and transferring pollen. (Courtesy photo)

Join Alexandra Forrisi of Wild Blossom Apiaries on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at Mashomack Nature Conservatory for a fascinating presentation offered by the Shelter Island Public Library.

Ms. Forrisi will give a one hour-presentation covering the bees’ role in agriculture; life inside the hive; different types of bees in a colony; basic equipment they use; how to set up a beehive; their seasonal care; and how honey is collected and processed. Her lecture will be a great introduction for anyone curious about honey bees or interested in starting their own hive.

The class is guided through a slideshow presentation. The beekeeper will bring a full hive setup (without bees) and other beekeeping equipment (such as a suit, smoker, hive tools, etc.) so participants can see the parts up close. She will also bring an enclosed observation hive to safely view a frame of live bees, but this will be weather-dependent.

Alexandra Forrisi wrote of the origins of her apiaries: “My journey into beekeeping began while searching for a birthday gift for my husband, who had always wanted a beehive. What started as research for him quickly became a passion of my own.

“Beekeeping has since become something our whole family enjoys, allowing us to connect with nature and involve our children in a meaningful way.”

Ms. Forrisi and her husband, Matt, harvest and sell raw honey from their hives in small batches, reflecting the unique blooms of each season. The couple have built on their original fun project, expanding their role into helping others, offering hive management services, mentoring aspiring beekeepers, leading hands-on classes, and providing educational presentations for children, groups, and organizations.

“I founded Wild Blossom Apiaries to share my love for honey bees with the local community,” Ms. Forrisi said, “and to inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation for these incredible pollinators.”