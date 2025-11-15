What — and where — is that? Nov. 15, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Old Reliable Roger McKeon is now 2-0 after ID’ing last week’s mystery photo (see below).

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger was all over last week’s quiz, emailing us: “The eagle sculpture commemorating the Island’s war dead, located across from Legion Hall on the corner of School Street.”

The monument looking out on Wilson Circle, named for Marine Sgt. James Wilson Jr., the one Shelter Island service member who died in Vietnam, actually reads: “Erected to those from Shelter Island who answered their country’s call to fight for worldwide liberty: 1917 — 1919.