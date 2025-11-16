New album from Shelter Island composer

Island composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff. (Credit: Jaime Lopes)

Shelter Island can once again take pride in its resident classical pianist and composer, Bruce Wolosoff, whose new album, Blue Mantra, was released this past Friday, Oct. 10, on Avie Records.

Like his previous album, Rising Sun Variations, the cover for his latest musical compositions was designed by his wife, artist Margaret Garrett. The gifted couple have collaborated on numerous artistic projects over the years, drawing on her skills as a painter and background in dance.

One of the tracks in the new album, also called Blue Mantra, was inspired by a painting by Ms. Garrett. Another is Matisse Fantasies; her art often evokes the style and movement that enliven Matisse’s work. The other track is titled Blues for the New Millennium, reflecting Mr. Wolosoff’s extension of musical boundaries beyond the classical.

A review of Rising Sun Variations in Gramophone magazine said: “Bruce Wolosoff is a formidable pianist and composer who delights in blurring genre boundaries.”

In addition to his own performance on the piano, the recording of Blue Mantra features Narek Arutyunian on clarinet; Deborah Buck and Michelle Ross on violin; and Clarice Jensen on cello.

His recordings, including the latest, are available from Amazon.