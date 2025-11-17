Weather Service: Sun, wind and late-night celestial light show

November sunrise. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, Nov. 17, will be another hang-on-to-your-hats days on Shelter Island, as the gusty month of November continues to whistle its way through the days and nights.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for sunny skies for the beginning of the work week with a high near 47 degrees. The winds will be from the west at 15 to 17 mph, but gusting as high as 32 mph.

Tonight, it will remain clear, according to the NWS, with the temperatures dropping to near freezing at 32 degrees. The winds will stay out of the west, dropping to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

If you’re up late, you might catch one of the great light shows of our universe, the Leonids Meteor Showers. The Leonids produced meteor storms in 1833, 1866, 1966, 1999 and 2001, according to the American Meteor Society. Astronomers expect the next meteor storm in 2099. The shower produces up to 15 bright meteors an hour, with a high percentage of persistent trains of light.