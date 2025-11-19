Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 19, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

A ticket was issued to Seida Lopez of Shelter Island on Nov. 7 on North Menantic Road for unlicensed operation.

On Nov. 8, Hannes Ciatti of Shelter Island received a summons on South Midway Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On Nov. 10, Byron D. Orellana Arias of Riverhead was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENT

On Nov. 7, Heather Fundora of Shelter Island told police she was driving southbound on Manhanset Road when a deer ran into the roadway striking her vehicle and causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A petit larceny was reported in the Center on Nov. 8. Parking tickets were issued on Nov. 9 to five vehicles parked in a posted No Parking zone on South Ram Island Drive.

On Nov. 11, police responded to a report that an irate male was causing a disturbance over missing the last South ferry. A male reported an assault in the Heights on the 11th; on arrival, police found no assault or injury. An officer found and reported a broken fence in West Neck on Nov. 11, possibly caused by high winds. A grand larceny in South Ferry Hills was reported on Nov. 12. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Nov. 10 and on Ram Island on the 13th.

In other reports: officers completed training for the National Domestic Communications Assistance Center; assisted in school crossing; participated in pistol and rifle training; provided well-being checks; and responded to downed trees affecting power lines.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Nov. 6, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted a large fish, a Mola Mola, move out to sea from shallow water. An injured dark-eyed junco was retrieved by the ACO from Ram Island on the 12th, and released it after an overnight rest.

The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs.

ALARM

A smoke alarm in the Center on Nov. 13 was set off accidentally by baking. The Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and reported a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Nov. 8 (2), 12 and 13. Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical assistance.