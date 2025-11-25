Featured Story

Faces of Shinnecock celebrated with new exhibition at Ma’s House

By Emily Toy

SHINNECOCK PHOTOGRAPHER REBEKAH PHOENIX WISE WILL HAVE HER OWN SOLO SHOW AT MA’S HOUSE STARTING TODAY. (PHOTO COURTESY OF REBEKAH PHOENIX HILL)

Usually, Rebekah Phoenix Wise is the woman behind the camera.

But starting today, work from the Shinnecock Indian Nation native, event shutterbug and portrait photographer will be in the forefront, as Wise will be featured as the solo artist exhibiting at Ma’s House and BIOPC Art Studio (159 Old Point Road, Southampton, 631-566-0486), located on the Reservation she grew up on, and helmed by founding artist and fellow Shinneock native Jeremy Dennis. 

Titled “Faces of the Stony Shore,” the exhibition is a series of environmental portraits highlighting Shinnecock tribal members in settings of personal significance, according to a press statement from Ma’s House, with the intent of showcasing the joy and positivity found within Native American culture.

FELLOW SHINNECOCK NATION MEMBER CHENAE BULLOCK IS ONE OF THE FEATURED PORTRAITS IN WISE’S SOLO SHOW. (PHOTO CREDIT: REBEKAH PHOENIX WISE)

“‘Faces of the Stony Shore’ captures the essence of my community members in their natural surroundings,” Ms. Phoenix Wise says. “My vision for this project included photographing individual Shinnecock Nation tribal members in settings that reflect their daily lives and passions, whether it’s in their art studios, crafting spots, living rooms, basketball courts, fishing, or surrounded by their classic cars. I want to showcase the diverse and multifaceted lives of modern Shinnecock tribal members. These portraits highlight notable individuals within my Nation and bring their stories to life.”

An opening reception is set for this Saturday, Nov. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Ma’s House is open Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. The exhibition will be on view through Sunday, Feb. 14.

