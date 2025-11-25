Grant funds target Tot Lot: Officials see it as most viable project

The Tot Lot is in need of repairs and upgrades. (Reporter file)

Following long discussions of using federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money for one or more projects to improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Town Board and Capital Planning/Grants Committee, both of which met on Nov. 18, have settled on the Tot Lot.

Close observers of the Town Board were a bit shocked. Funds won’t be used for handicapped access to the basement of the Police Department, an elevator for handicapped access to the basement of the Legion Hall/Community Center building, or an elevator providing handicapped access to the Shelter Island Country Club building. All are important, the group agreed, but too little is determined about cost on each of those projects and how many people would benefit.

(Reporter file)

The Tot Lot — the children’s playground on School Street — can be scaled up or down as funding allows. Instead of the original $70,000 grant the Town had previously sought, it’s expected the request will be for $110,000 with $5,000 to go to CAST, which provides food to those in need via its mobile van. Another $30,000 could be found in taxes paid by property owners to give the Town a role in support of the project. It’s also anticipated that contributions would add money from those who have been lobbying for the upgrades to the Tot Lot.

A revised application for the increase in CDBG funding needs to be filed with Suffolk County by Dec. 1.

The Town can expect a decision on the grant in the spring of 2026 and could expect to developing contacts during the summer of 2026 and likely construction could begin in September 2026.

While Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen called the Tot Lot a good use of the grant money, Councilman Benjamin Dyett asked how many people would benefit from the Tot Lot improvements.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams told him many parents and grandparents bring young children to the site and its use increases in summer months when the Town experiences a large influx of part-timers with property on the Island.



What’s positive about focusing on the Tot Lot is, if costs end up higher, there can always be delays in purchasing some new playground equipment. But if more money can be secured from the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation money, that could cover more playground equipment.

Police Chief Jim Read said the project at Police Headquarters would be limited to the basement access where people arrested could be questioned and potentially held for arraignments, serving only a few people. A larger project that would be more expensive is to provide handicapped accessibility to the upper floor where many people come to the Police Department.

Highway Superintendent/Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr., who was chastised by some Town Board members for costs to renovate the kitchen space at the Shelter Island Country Club restaurant, 1901 Grill, said he expected there would be cost overruns to an elevator installation if the CDBG money was applied there. More determination needs to be in hand before that action is taken.

As for the Legion Hall/Community Center, Mr. Lewis said, given the age of the building, there could be more expenses connected with removing the stairs to the basement and installing an elevator. Again, there needs to be more work on pricing a project before trying to make it viable with the CDBG money.