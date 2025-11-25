Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 25, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Nov. 21 at 9:19 p.m., Cesar Garcia, 35, of Shelter Island, was operating an e-bike when he struck a curb, resulting in a crash. Subsequent to an investigation, he was arrested and placed into custody for operating an e-bike while intoxicated. The defendant sustained injuries to his face and hands and was transported by Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services (SITEMS) to Eastern Long Island Hospital for medical treatment. He was subsequently issued a desk appearance ticket directing his appearance in Shelter Island Town Justice Court on a future date.

SUMMONSES

On Nov. 15, Emmanuel Galdamez Alvarado of Greenport was ticketed for unlicensed operation on Jaspa Road.

Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island received a summons on North Ferry Road for inadequate lights on Nov. 15.

Hector Bonilla Salcedo of Ridge was ticketed on Nov. 18 on Smith Street for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Gillian Georges of Shelter Island received a summons on Nov. 20 on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENTS

A FedEx truck exiting a driveway at a Ram Island residence on Nov. 14 struck a bridge over the driveway, causing damage. While conducting school crossing duty on Nov. 20, an officer observed an accident at the Legion Hall parking lot, where a minor driver was making a three-point turn and hit a pole. SITEMS was on the scene; the driver said there were no injuries and refused medical assistance.

OTHER REPORTS

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Nov. 14; radar enforcement in Menantic on Nov. 17 and 18; radar enforcement in the Heights on Nov. 20.

Police received a report on Nov. 14 from a caller concerned for the safety of a man in dark clothing rollerblading at 9:30 at night. An officer interviewed the man, who declined an escort and said he was going to the South Ferry. A financial loss from an investment scam was reported on the 14th. Police investigated a report of possible gunshots in West Neck on Nov. 15 and canvassed the area. No suspicious activity was noted. The complainant reported hearing continuous loud bangs during a thunderstorm. Officers said they would conduct extra patrols in the area. A civil dispute over a construction crew in Menantic was reported on Nov. 16. A complainant seeking advice regarding a divorce was referred to Suffolk County Family Court. A homeowner reported to police on Nov. 18 he could see on camera two individuals at a location attempting to retrieve keys from a drop box with a metal rod. Police confirmed persons had a rental agreement but did not have keys so were attempting to get those left in the box. An exchange of words between two subjects was reported by one of them on Nov. 19. Police responded to a complaint of a car parked on a sidewalk in the Heights on the 19th and advised the owner to move the vehicle. Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Nov. 19. A black SUV parked at a property on the 19th was reported; police found a realtor was showing a property to the SUV owner.

In other reports: police completed annual pistol training; conducted school crossing duty; performed court duty; reported a downed cable wire; and conducted a well-being check.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Nov. 13, the Animal Control officer (ACO) responded to a report of a turkey with a broken leg in Hilo. On arrival, the ACO observed a turkey with a limp, which then flew away. Responding to a complaint that day of a barking dog that was frequently at large, the ACO advised the owner of the relevant Town Code. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

An injured deer in Silver Beach was dispatched on Nov. 14 by an officer, who removed it to the Recycling Center. A raccoon stuck in an oil drum in West Neck on that date had freed itself when the ACO arrived. An injured deer in Dering Harbor was dispatched by an officer on Nov. 18.

ALARMS

A bedroom motion alarm activation in Silver Beach was investigated on Nov. 14. The residence was secure and no sign of criminal activity was found. Officers responding to a brush fire in the Center on Nov. 18 found the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) on the scene. The owner had spread ashes from a wood stove outside on his property, causing a pile of leaves to catch fire and causing some burn damage to his fence. Several leaves traveled onto the neighboring property’s woodpile but the neighbor reported no damage. SIFD extinguished the fire with a hose. A motion detector alarm in the Center was investigated on Nov. 19 and an officer assisted in correctly arming the alarm. An officer investigating an audible alarm on Nov. 19 on Ram Island was unable to find a cause or silence it; the owner was notified. Two motion alarms at Center residences were investigated on Nov. 20 with no issues found.

AIDED CASES

SITEMS reported to aided cases on Nov. 14 and 16 and transported a patient to Southampton Hospital. A patient was transported to Klenawicus Airfield to be flown to Stony Brook Hospital.