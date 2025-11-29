Featured Story

Reporter Photo Quiz:  What is that? Nov. 29, 2025

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon (of course) was first to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below), emailing us: “It’s the Madonna della Pietà, part of the statuary in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.” And on our Facebook page, Cynthia Michalak was right behind Roger with the correct ID.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

According to Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, the Pietà, depicting Mary receiving her crucified son from the cross, along with a series of statues of Jesus’s apostles, were secured by Father Virgil Power, Father DeSanctis’s predecessor, more than 40 years ago from a retreat house in North Haven.

They have graced the cemetery — one of the most beautiful places on an Island filled with beauty — ever since.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Tags

Related Content