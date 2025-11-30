200-plus people race into the bay: 16th annual Turkey Plunge raises funds for library 

And they’re off! The Turkey Plunge returned on Saturday, Nov. 29 with ecstatic splashing and shouts of joy at Crescent Beach. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Wind: Out of the northwest at 7 to 10 mph, gusting as high as 21 mph. Air temperature: 39 degrees. Wind chill: 31 degrees. Peconic Bay water temperature: 49.5 degrees. And yet, close to 200 people of their own free will decided to run screaming into the water off Crescent Beach.

Well, at least the sun was shining brightly on the bay feathered with white caps.

The Turkey Plunge (Freezin’ for a Reason, Splash for Cash, etc.) joyfully returned the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as it has for the 16th year. It’s one of the most beloved annual Island rituals that continues the holiday weekend with a festival of shouting, shrieking, screaming crowds of philanthropists/thrill-seekers.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, those registered contributed to funds for the library. According to Lisa Richland, treasurer of the Friends of the Library, 225 people registered in advance and on the day of The Plunge. Money is still coming in for the benefit, Ms. Richland said. “We raised about $16,000 so far and had about $2,500 in expenses. Included in the count was the participation of a group of sponsors named ‘The Intrepids’ who raised over $4,000. This was a very successful year and the Friends of the Library, in particular Andrew Ward, worked hard and together to make this happen.”

A hearty group from Sylvester Manor brought veggies and were ready plunge. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Peter Vielbig’s former wife Gail, who passed away in 2014, is the inspiration for The Plunge. The Vielbig’s granddaughter, Charlotte, came up with the idea in 2009. “Gail was the midwife who brought the idea to life,” Mr. Vielbig said, noting that she took Charlotte’s idea to the Friends of the Library.

First time plunger Patrica Foulkrod said the thought of running into the bay at the end of November left her, to put it mildly, concerned. The Islander added, “Driving over my heart was pounding. I thought: ‘Is this a cardiac event?’ But then I knew I was just frightened.”

Islander Patrica Foulkrod accompanied by luchadores Nick Fribourg of Shelter island, Sag Harbor’s Caroline Hribar and Islander Zach Newcomb. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Like everyone else, the experience wasn’t frightening but exhilarating. Moments after coming out of the water she couldn’t stop smiling, even though, “I can’t feel my feet.” She participated to be at the heart of the community she loves, she said.

Costumes are encouraged (most plungers don’t need much encouragement to dress up) and groups and families take to the icy waters with themed fashion statements. Heather Brownlie always makes an impression with her creative costumes. This year — her 15th Plunge — Ms. Brownlie emerged as the Crescent Beach Octopus, which tops one of her best from a few years back as Queen of the Butterflies.

Heather Brownlie as an octopus made an appearance on Crescent Beach. (Courtesy Photo)

“It was great,” Ms. Brownlie said, even though getting into an ice bath the Saturday after Thanksgiving “doesn’t get any easier, but it’s still so much fun. And for a great cause.” She added, “I dressed as the Crescent Beach Octopus — for warmth! — with a knit octopus hat and Octopus cape”

The Theinert family was cold, wet and very happy. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Pharmacy closure was not forgotten. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Plunge draws Islanders of course, but every year there is a contingent of brave (reckless? foolish? demented?) participants who come from far afield to do the deed. Max Poncet, who lives in France, was here for his third Plunge. Asked if it got easier, he paused, saltwater still dripping from his face: “Yes, I think it does,” he said. “There’s so much energy around, you don’t feel the cold.”

Up from Baltimore was Alex Utzschnieder with his sister Eva. This was their second year. They were visiting an aunt who has a home on the Island. Mr. Utzschnieder described the experience: “Going in, you kind of hit a wall and you just have to crash through. Coming out is harder, because you’re wet and the wind hits you.” But he didn’t seem to mind it a bit.

And all the way from Costa Rico was Jorge and Mariángel De Bonilla. They didn’t make the journey just to run off the beach into cold water. In fact, they only heard about it on Thursday. Visiting friends in Greenport, someone told them about the event on a little island across the water. “We’ll be back,” Ms. De Bonilla, said, with a bright smile as she toweled her long hair dry.