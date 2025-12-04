Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 4, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. — Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9
SI Library presents BenAnna Band, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. at Community Center.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12
Winter Wonderland SLED Bus Tour, 2 – 6 p.m. at the Library parking lot. An adult must accompany children under 10. Free books, cookies and hot chocolate in the Suffolk Cooperative Library System bus decorated for the holidays.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4
Crafting with Holly, 1 p.m. Create a seasonal room refresher with Holly Cronin. Library, sign up at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5
Windmill Lighting, 4 p.m. Sylvester Manor Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd. Caroling and refreshments to accompany the lighting of the historic windmill for the holidays. Free, all welcome.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6
St. Nicholas Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for Christmas gifts and decor from local crafters and vendors. Soups and sandwiches for sale. Silent Auction. Cookie walk: fill a coffee can with homemade treats.
First Saturday Craft, 11:30 a.m. Make Sock Snowmen at the library. Sign up at silibrary.org
MONDAY, DECEMBER 8
Advance Directive info session, 1 p.m. Zoom, presentation on health care proxies, power of attorney, etc. Sign up at silibrary.org
Community Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at Police HQ with caroling; reception follows at Community Center. Hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa. Free, all welcome.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9
SI Library Book Club, 4 p.m. at History Museum. Bring your own book and discuss why you loved it. Led by Suzanne Louer.
TOWN MEETINGS
Board of Ethics, Thursday, Dec. 4, 3 – 4 p.m.
WQIAB, Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 – 7 p.m
West Neck Water District Board, Friday, Dec. 5, 3 – 4 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Board, Monday, Dec. 8, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Waterways Management Advisory Council, Monday, Dec. 8, 5 – 7 p.m.
Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 – 4 p.m.
Planning Board,
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 p.m.
ZBA Hearing,
Wednesday, Dec. 10, 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Community Housing Board,
Thursday, Dec. 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.