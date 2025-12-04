Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 4, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. — Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

SI Library presents BenAnna Band, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. at Community Center.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Winter Wonderland SLED Bus Tour, 2 – 6 p.m. at the Library parking lot. An adult must accompany children under 10. Free books, cookies and hot chocolate in the Suffolk Cooperative Library System bus decorated for the holidays.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

Crafting with Holly, 1 p.m. Create a seasonal room refresher with Holly Cronin. Library, sign up at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

Windmill Lighting, 4 p.m. Sylvester Manor Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd. Caroling and refreshments to accompany the lighting of the historic windmill for the holidays. Free, all welcome.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

St. Nicholas Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for Christmas gifts and decor from local crafters and vendors. Soups and sandwiches for sale. Silent Auction. Cookie walk: fill a coffee can with homemade treats.

First Saturday Craft, 11:30 a.m. Make Sock Snowmen at the library. Sign up at silibrary.org

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

Advance Directive info session, 1 p.m. Zoom, presentation on health care proxies, power of attorney, etc. Sign up at silibrary.org

Community Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at Police HQ with caroling; reception follows at Community Center. Hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa. Free, all welcome.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

SI Library Book Club, 4 p.m. at History Museum. Bring your own book and discuss why you loved it. Led by Suzanne Louer.

TOWN MEETINGS

Board of Ethics, Thursday, Dec. 4, 3 – 4 p.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 – 7 p.m

West Neck Water District Board, Friday, Dec. 5, 3 – 4 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Board, Monday, Dec. 8, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, Monday, Dec. 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1 – 4 p.m.

Planning Board,

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board,

Thursday, Dec. 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.