Shelter Island Justice Court: Dec. 7, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 6, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Robert R. Allen, to a stop sign violation, fined $100 plus $93.

Flor D. Alvizures Gomez, crosswalk violation, $75.

Paul F. Angeloni, one-way violation, $50 plus $93.

Franklyn Cerasoli, no boater education certificate, $125.

Thomas Cunningham, stop sign violation, $100 plus $93.

James D. Manzer, stop sign violation, $100 plus $93.

Jeanne Merkel, stop sign violation, $75 plus $93.

Robert A. Pound, highway tax violation, $100.

Morena Sanchez Pineda, stop sign violation, $75.

Morgan R. Semine, no inspection certificate, $50 plus $93.

Stephanie Shayne, crosswalk violation, $100.

Twenty cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar.

Deemed a scofflaw on traffic charges was Jose Molina.