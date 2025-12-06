What is that? Dec. 6, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo challenge (see below) was not a difficult one for Roger McKeon, who emailed us: “The Teaching Pavilion at Mashomack.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On our Facebook page we fielded correct answers from Eileen Bales Pascucci, Jonathan Brush, and Cynthia Michalak, who wrote: “I’m too late this week. Third doesn’t count.” (For you, Cynthia, of course it does.)

Also weighing in correctly on Facebook were Rebecca Kilb Mundy and David Davignon. David trailed right behind Rebecca, writing: “Bingo Becca!”

Another Rebecca, Mashomack Preserve Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Kusa, wrote to us when we asked for info: “We call it the Teaching Pavilion. It was installed to provide additional outdoor learning space for the Preserve and for the community to utilize. It’s a great spot to stop for a picnic, read or rest after a hike. Underneath are picnic tables that fold and convert to different seating options and are accessible for wheelchair access.”