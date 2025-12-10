Shelter Island’s Cornucopia shop to close doors

Mary Lou Eichhorn at Cornucopia. She has announced the closing of the shop after nearly half a century of business.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Mary Lou Eichhorn has shared the news that her unique gift shop, Cornucopia, will close its doors on Dec. 30 after 45 years.

Until then, Mary Lou will be in the shop, down a lane at 27 West Neck Road, to chat with Islanders and guide their gift-giving.

The source for handmade gifts, cards, wraps and more will be discounting many items; fixtures are available also. The shop is open seven days a week.

We’ll have more on the closing on this website and in the Reporter’s print edition next week.