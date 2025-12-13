O Christmas tree! Chase Creek lighting celebrates 42 years

Santa came to Shelter Island a little early to help help light the Chase Creek Christmas Tree on Friday evening. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

One of the most delightful Shelter Island Christmas traditions is the setting up and lighting of the Christmas tree in the middle of Chase Creek that brings beauty to dark December nights.

On Friday, Dec. 12, the tradition endured for the 42nd second year.

It all began a few days earler, when Rich Surozenski, Bill Cummings and Bill’s dog Jesse climbed into an aluminum rowboat and rowed to the middle of Chase Creek towing a Christmas tree. The tree, mounted on a floating platform, was secured and ready for the lighting.

Rich Surozenski secures the tree while Bill Cummings keeps the boat steady with crew chief Jesse overseeing it all. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islanders gathered at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street for hot chocolate and cookies on Friday evening, waiting for Santa to arrive. We’ll have more on this site and in our Christmas print edition on Dec. 18.