Shelter Island Police Dept. blotter: 3 tickets, three accidents in snowy week

3 tickets, 3 accidents in snowy week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Feb. 25, Ana Gomez Sandoval of Shelter Island was ticketed for operating a vehicle out of class on Summerfield Place.

Robert O. Cabrera Pineda of Manorville received a summons on S. Ferry Road for inadequate or no stop lamps on Feb. 22.

On Feb. 21, Piper T. Bliss of Shelter Island was ticketed for speed in zone, 58 mph in a 35-mph zone, on S. Cartwright Rd.

ACCIDENTS

On Feb. 22, Harrison Clark of Shelter Island was traveling south on North Cartwright Road and in attempting to turn right onto Burns Road, lost control due to icy roads and snowstorm conditions. His vehicle slid off the roadway and knocked down a stop sign at the intersection. There were no injuries and no damage to the vehicle. The driver was to notify the Shelter Island Highway Dept. (SIHD) about the sign.

On Feb. 25, vehicles operated by Ana G. Sandoval and Thomas Spotteck, both of Shelter Island, slid to the side of the roadway and collided at Summerfield Place and Clinton Avenue. Damage appeared to exceed $1,000. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 26, a vehicle operated by Ana M. Rodas Monarca of Shelter Island crashed into a snowbank on North Ferry Road near Winthrop Road due to the steering wheel locking while in Drive. The vehicle became stuck and had to be towed by SIHD. The front bumper was damaged, estimated at a cost of more than $1,000. No injuries were reported.

OTHER REPORTS

An open garage door in Silver Beach was investigated on Feb. 20 and no signs of criminality found. The door was closed and the owner notified. Responding to a report of an unregistered bulldozer operating a plow on a snowy roadway on Feb. 23, an officer advised the owner not to do so.

On Feb. 24 and 25, the police department notified highway departments of snowy roads and icy conditions. On the 25th, a driver reported his windshield was damaged by ice falling off a tree on North Ferry Road. SIHD was notified of black ice hazardous conditions in the Center on Feb. 26.

Radar enforcement was conducted on Ram Island on Feb. 21; distracted driving on Feb. 24.

A sailboat reported adrift in the South Channel on Feb. 26 was recognized by an officer as belonging to a decedent reported missing by Southold Police Department’s marine unit. The vessel was secured to the Shelter Island Police Department dock by officers and Southold Police notified.

Documentation of a civil dispute was recorded on Feb. 26.

In other reports, officers provided lift assists; assisted with entry to locked vehicles; and conducted well-being checks.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A squirrel stuck in a bird feeder in Silver Beach was freed by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) and a police officer on Feb. 20. On Feb. 21, the ACO responded to a report of a raccoon in distress near 3rd bridge but the animal could not be located. The ACO collected a baby squirrel on that date and is caring for him until old enough to be released. An injured bird was collected by the ACO on the 22nd but it did not survive. Responding to a call about a sick raccoon in Shorewood on that date, the ACO found a healthy raccoon trying to keep warm.

On Feb. 24, the ACO responded to a report of a dog chasing cars down Midway Road; recognizing the dog, she reunited it with its owner.

ALARMS

Two fire alarms were activated in a Center location on Feb. 20. They were determined by Shelter Island Fire Dept. (SIFD) to be caused by grinding concrete at a construction site. A panic alarm in Hay Beach on that date was reported accidentally activated. Officers responded to a motion alarm on Ram Island

On Feb. 22; a caretaker stated that there was no emergency. A burglar alarm was accidentally activated in South Ferry on Feb. 24. A smoke alarm in the Center was activated on Feb. 25. SIFD Chief Lechmanski determined the cause as paint fumes and directed the alarm be placed on “test” during painting.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on Feb. 21 (2), 22, 23, and 26 (2).

Six persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.