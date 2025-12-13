Weather Service: Cloudy today, chance of snow tonight

December dawn. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a mostly cloudy Saturday for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 43 degrees, but a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and gusting as high as 20 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees.

Tonight there’s a chance for the Island’s first snowfall of the season, according to the NWS. The odds are 80% of some precipitation, with snow possibly mixed with rain. The low temperature will be 27 degrees and the wind will shift to the west at about 6 mph, with the NWS calling for possibly 1 to 2 inches of snow.