Hot Yoga studio opens in Sag Harbor this weekend

A holiday opening reception is scheduled for today, Saturday, Dec. 20 of ID Hot Yoga. (Courtesy ID Hot Yoga)

This weekend, the Hamptons yoga scene is heating up.

New York City’s largest independent hot yoga brand, ID Hot Yoga, will open its second Hamptons location in Sag Harbor (at 51 Division Street) on the second floor of the old UPS store, across the street from the police station.

Owned and operated by founders and instructors Kelly Isaac and Tricia Donegan, the newest addition to the ID Hot Yoga (named for the initials of the respective last names of the owners) will hold 20 mats, offering what Isaac calls, “quite a nice, intimate space. But like our East Hampton location, like all of our locations, everything will be hot.”

Current studios include the Lower East Side, Harlem, the Financial District, NoMad and East Hampton. A new location is also opening in the Meatpacking District in February of next year. While the East Hampton studio has been up and running for about three years now, Isaac notes the new studio in Sag Harbor will help ID Yoga keep up with their ever-growing number of clients based in the Hamptons, noting those that live at points further west (like Bridgehampton, Water Mill and Southampton) will be able to have a more convenient journey to get their workout it.

“There were a number of reasons to open a second Hamptons location, primarily demand,” Isaac says. “We’re so busy, especially in the high season. We have a lot of clients (around 150) that are based on the East End that travel to East Hampton, so this will be more convenient for them. There also isn’t currently hot yoga in Sag [Harbor], so it’s definitely something that’s missing there.”

A Hatha based studio, classes offered at ID Yoga tend to focus on foundational, physical styles of yoga centered around balancing opposing energies (with the idea of Ha for the sun and Tha for the moon) through steady postures and breath control, making it ideal for beginners due to its slower pace. There’s a strong emphasis on holding poses, and deep relaxation, ultimately improved flexibility, strength, mental clarity, and stress reduction. It involves holding poses longer, exploring movements mindfully, and synchronizing with deep breathing.

Popular for incorporating heat and light weights into yoga classes, Isaac says ID Yoga’s Sag Harbor location — outfitted with seven infrared panels that make the room toasty — may not offer all of the classes held at the East Hampton location, the new studio will definitely offer its signature yoga sculpt and slow burn, hot mat Pilates. “We do a power flow, but predominantly we’re half a base class,” she says, meaning foundational (or base) yoga poses are modified to better suit the needs of the person doing them. Off season classes cost $35, while summertime classes are $50. Each class is around an hour.