Training with Trent: Keeping on track through the holidays

Staying the course of fitness over the next few weeks. (Courtesy photo)

Question from Ron: Hello, Trent, the holidays are here in full swing. It’s hard enough for me to stay consistent, but when January comes, I find it really tough. Is there something I can do to help me stay on track after the holidays and we begin our descent into the long icy months?

Answer: Hey, Ron, I feel this question big-time. I’m sure a lot of our readers do as well. I tell people to keep one non-negotiable habit. Just one. Not a perfect workout plan, not a sugar-free, gluten-free, joy-free existence. Just one daily anchor that reminds the body who is still running the show. It could be a morning walk, 10 minutes of mobility, drinking water before coffee, or eating one nourishing meal a day — even if some other calories are wearing frosted green and red sprinkles.

Most people struggle in January not because they “fell off” but because we let everything go in December. When we keep one small habit intact our nervous system stays regulated, our identity stays intact, and January feels less like damage control and more like a smooth return to normal.

My personal approach is recognizing consistency comes from alignment. I stay committed to my nutrition and movement during the holidays because I don’t see them as rules or restrictions, it’s how I support energy, focus and wellbeing. I don’t negotiate with habits that don’t make me feel good the next day.

But we really don’t need to be perfect over Christmas. We just need to avoid turning December into a month-long “see you in January” message to your health.

If we do that, January becomes a continuation — not a comeback tour.

Question from Sam B: Hi, Trent, I find I get a good boost of excitement when it comes to January, starting fresh. I feel confident I will reach target weight, but toward the end of January I lose that excitement. What can I do to stay consistent?

Answer: Hello, Sam! What a very relevant question. I absolutely see this struggle every year. I’ll tell you the deal.

January runs on motivation. February runs on reality.

Once the confetti settles and the gym stops feeling like a night club, consistency comes down to habits — not hype. The people who stick with it aren’t magically more motivated. They stopped relying on motivation all together.

The key is building routines that fit your actual life, not the version of you that thought waking up at 5 a.m. every day sounded like fun on Dec. 31. When your habits are realistic, they stop being negotiable.

I also tell people to focus on identity instead of perfection. Instead of asking ourselves, “Did I crush every single thing today?” Ask, “Did I show up like someone who takes care of their body?” Even if it’s a short workout, a healthy meal, or choosing water over a third cup of coffee, it still counts.

Motivation will fade. The weather is going to get worse. The couch will get more persuasive. But when our habits are simple, aligned, and repeatable, consistency survives long after January’s enthusiasm quietly packs up and leaves.

Have a fitness question for Trent? Send it to [email protected]