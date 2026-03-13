Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 13, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Rodrigo Leon of Santa Clara, Calif. was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on March 3 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted ice rescue cold water exposure training on March 4. On Feb. 27, responding to a complaint of a vehicle blocking a Center roadway, an officer located the owner, who stated she was a house cleaner and unable to drive up the driveway due to snow. The officer escorted her to her vehicle so she could legally park, then back to the residence.

Police provided security and traffic assistance for the vigil at the Community Center on Feb. 27. Responding to a complaint of noise from a Menantic construction site around 6 a.m. on Feb. 28, an officer found a worker operating a skid steer, attempting to clean a jobsite to ensure it was safe. He said he was unaware of the noise code. He was advised of the code and the complaint that it was an ongoing issue. He agreed to delay work until a more reasonable time, around 8 a.m.

A possible financial scam attempt was reported on Feb. 28. A Center complainant reported a missing address sign as well as her property being blocked by a pile of snow on March 1.

Information on an affidavit of trespass was requested on March 2. A found debit card was returned to its owner on March 2.

A driver reported on March 2 that he had pulled into a parking spot and struck a pipe that fell and hit a window, causing damage.

A vape pen was surrendered to police for destruction on March 2. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 3.

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson 5 was taught to the 5th grade on March 3. A complainant advised police of a possible Facebook account hacking on March 3.

Icy roadways were reported to the Highway Departments on March 4. Lunch with a police officer was conducted for the 5th grade on March 4.

In other reports, police provided lift assists; conducted school crossings; advised a resident of a door left open; and responded to a noise complaint where a person playing loud music agreed to lower the volume.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to reports of dead birds on Feb. 28 in the Center and Hilo and March 2 and March 4 in West Neck. They were collected and reported to the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation. The ACO also assisted with searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A carbon monoxide alarm in the Center was activated on Feb. 28. The Shelter Island Fire Department located the source, a faulty water heater, and shut it down and ventilated the area. Police, SIFD and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a fire on March 1 in a garbage can outside a barn. The fire was extinguished and no injuries reported. A fire alarm activation in the heights on March 1 was caused by a low battery being replaced. SIFD Chiefs were on the scene to declare a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on Feb. 27, March 1, 2, and 4.

Four persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment.