Police Department warns of scams involving phony police phone calls

(Reporter file))

This week, the Police Department investigated a fraud complaint involving a caller who spoofed the Shelter Island Police Department’s general phone number (631-749-0600) in an attempt to make the call appear legitimate.

The Department has issued a public advisory regarding this incident.

Shelter Island Police Department

Public Advisory – Phone Scam Using Spoofed Police Department Phone Number

Caller ID technology can be manipulated, allowing scammers to make it look as though a call is coming from a trusted number, including a police department or other government agency.

In this case, the caller attempted to create the impression that they were contacting the resident from the police department. Similar scams have been reported in other jurisdictions.

Residents should be aware of the following:

The Shelter Island Police Department will NEVER:

Request payment, gift cards, or cryptocurrency over the phone

Ask for banking, credit card, or Social Security information during an unsolicited call

Demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant

Ask you to send money or transfer funds as part of an investigation

If you receive a suspicious call that appears to come from the Police Department:

Do not provide any personal or financial information. Hang up immediately. Verify the call independently by contacting the Shelter Island Police Department directly at 631-749-0600. If you believe you were targeted or provided information, report the incident to the Police Department immediately.

Scammers rely on urgency and intimidation. Taking a moment to verify the call is often enough to stop the fraud.

The Shelter Island Police Department encourages residents, particularly seniors who are often targeted by these scams, to remain cautious and to share this information with family members and neighbors.

If you have any questions or believe you have received a fraudulent call, please contact the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.

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