Shelter Island Town issues snow emergency

Highway Department crews on the roads battling a storm. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

From the office of the supervisor:

A SNOW EMERGENCY WILL BE DECLARED IN SHELTER ISLAND TOWN TODAY, FRIDAY DECEMBER 26, 2025 AT 4 PM.

DO NOT PARK YOUR VEHICLES ON THE STREET.

ALL RESIDENTS ARE REQUIRED TO REMOVE THEIR VEHICLES FROM THE STREET TO INCREASE THE EFFECTIVENESS OF SNOWPLOWING OPERATIONS. CHAPTER 124-4 AUTHORIZES THE SHELTER ISLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT TO IMPOUND PARKED OR ABANDONED VEHICLES THAT AFFECT THE ROADWAYS DURING A SNOWSTORM.

Notifications

To report power outages, call PSEG AT 1-800-490-0075.

Please do not shovel snow into the street. This only creates a hazard for your neighbors and other motorists.

If there is a fire hydrant by your home, please make sure it is visible and shoveled out. Please make sure to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and homebound. Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they are brought indoors or have shelter.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area for tonight Friday, December 26, 2025 from 4 PM through Saturday December 27, 2025 at 1 PM.

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Shelter Island New York.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact travel throughout the day.

If you can, STAY HOME. If you go outside, use caution. If you MUST travel Friday evening or Saturday morning, give yourself plenty of time and REDUCE YOUR SPEED. Keep a flashlight, food, water and cellphone in your vehicle. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.

