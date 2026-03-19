Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 19, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Robert Bodian of Sagaponack received a summons on South Ferry Road on March 8 for having visibility-distorted broken glass in his vehicle.

On March 8, Paige Rudzin of Westport, Conn. was ticketed on South Ferry Road for driving while on a cellphone and having an unregistered motor vehicle.

Rowan Peffer of Shelter Island was ticketed on March 8 on South Ferry Road for cellphone use while driving.

Leslie Herbert of Cutchogue received a summons on March 11 for having an uninspected vehicle on New York Avenue.

Orhan Birol of Shelter Island was ticketed on March 12 on West Neck Road for speeding, 58 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Timothy E. Heaney of Shelter Island received a summons on March 7 for leaving the scene of a boat accident in waters off Crab Creek without reporting it.

ACCIDENT

A deer ran into West Neck Road on March 10, striking a pickup truck driven by Hugo Ardonosorio of Greenport. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police returned a lost kayak to its owner on March 6. Oyster pots were reported found on the beach near Bootleggers Alley on March 8. The Shelter Island Highway Department was to be advised.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 6; radar enforcement in the Heights on March 9, 10, and 11.

The monthly reports on eJustice validations and criminal history records were submitted to New York State on March 8. Rifle training was completed on March 9.

An officer secured the lowering of loud music from a car in the Center after a complaint on March 9. A form for license plate surrender was issued on March 9, as well as a statement of correction for a vehicle equipment defect. Resource recommendations were provided to a person seeking assistance for the welfare of a family member on March 9. DARE ((Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson 5 was taught to the 5th grade on March 10. An officer assisted in retrieving a complainant’s lost cellphone from a storm drain in front of All Seasons Catering on March 10.

Responding to a complaint of illegal dumping along Shady Lane on March 10, an officer found a small pile of fruit peels and peppers, all biodegradable, on the side of the easement and advised the caller.

Responding to a complaint of an unknown male knocking at a Center door on March 11, police found an individual reporting he was visiting Shelter Island and had lost his way while biking; his cellphone was out of power and he was asking to use a phone to contact his relative. The officer contacted the relative and escorted the person to the correct location.

Responding to a complaint on March 11, an officer found three individuals shooting into the water in Hay Beach and cleaning up afterwards, with no violations found.

Lunch with a police officer was conducted with the 2nd grade on March 11. A scam phone call purported to be from a U.S. Marshal was reported on March 11.

Police investigated a report of an unknown subject around a West Neck house during the evening hours on March 12.

In other reports, police assisted with vehicle lockouts; conducted school crossings; provided a lift assist; performed court duty; provided fingerprinting for a gun license application; and helped move a disabled vehicle off the road.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer picked up and disposed of dead birds from beaches in Silver Beach. The ACO put up posters and notified the N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation on March 6, 7, 8 and 9, with several birds picked up there and on the Ram Island Causeway on March 10.

An injured deer in the Center was dispatched by an officer on March 6. The ACO picked up a dead raccoon from Hay Beach on March 8. An injured raccoon in the Center was taken to wildlife rehab by the ACO on March 11.

The ACO assisted in returning several lost dogs to their owners.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in Dering Harbor on March 2 was deemed a false alarm by Shelter Island Fire Department on the scene.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on March 8, 9, 10, and 11 (2).

Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital. One person refused medical attention.