Town exploring energy alternatives: Reducing costs, emissions and challenges

(Credit:Courtesy Image)

While a final report is pending on Shelter Island’s participation in the Energy Transition Partnership (ETIPP), Green Energy Options Chairman Tim Purtell provided the Town Board at its Dec. 16 work session with an update on some clean energy initiatives that could reduce energy costs and reduce emissions.

But Mr. Purtell was quick to tell the Town Board not everything suggested will necessarily happen and nothing will go forward immediately even though there are solid ideas, as well as possible grant money.

The ETIPP program under the auspices of the Department of Energy works with coastal, remote and island communities to help make improvements that are more resilient, affordable and reliable than existing energy systems. The aim is to assist in overcoming geographical and logistical challenges through solutions that meet the specific needs of each participating community.

Mr. Purtell thanked the Island Institute’s Kate Klibansky, who spoke at the recent Reporter Forum on the issue of the Island’s vulnerabilities in emergency situations.

The collaboration with ETIPP began in 2023 and has included a team visiting Shelter Island, touring Town buildings, the school, the Recycling Center and meeting ferry company officials from North and South ferries, as well as meeting with Police Chief Jim Read to get a more complete view of local energy needs.

The team learned that the Long Island Power Authority grid uses underwater cables that run from North Haven on the south and Greenport on the North.

The objective of the ETIPP effort is three-fold:

• To select optimal placement of renewable energy resources in the community and potential battery storage solutions to increase energy resilience

• To assess resource potential

• To evaluate solar and battery storage and geothermal and tidal energy and to coordinate with the Town and school officials and residents

Data used in charts that are part of the preliminary ETIPP report were compiled by the National Laboratory of the Rockies and will need more precise information appropriate to Shelter Island, Mr. Purtell said.

Currently, 90% of residences on the Island are dependent on fossil fuels to heat their homes; solar energy provides only 5% of the Island’s energy needs. The ETIPP team said there are both financial and technological reasons for encouraging use of solar energy.

While most electric outages have been for only a few hours, Chief Read told attendees at the Reporter Forum the Island should be prepared for outages that could last for as many as 72 hours.

The school, which functions as an emergency shelter for the Town in the event of prolonged outages, has a generator as do some other public and business buildings. But few residents have home generators. That’s a reason for concern since lack of electric power can impact water access, heating and cooling and medical devices, Mr. Purtell said.

The ETIPP preliminary report initially identified eight possible sites for possible solar installations and battery storage — Sylvester Manor, the Center Firehouse, the Community Center, Police Department, school, the Recycling Center, residences and community housing sites.

Upon further examination, the list focused on three sites — the Recycling Center, school and residences. All would provide significant cost savings over an average 10-year payback period for installation costs. The limiting factor, of course, is the availability of roof surface. Other limitations include battery charge, demand for power and solar generation at the time the outage occurs, according to the report.

Another alternative to be considered is geothermal energy, something long banned on Shelter Island. But the geothermal power available today is far different than what existed at the time of the ban. It was banned because the old system was vertical and concerns focused on the effect the equipment could have on the aquifer.

Today there are horizontal geothermal systems and closed loop systems that are sealed off so they can’t affect rock formations. A closed, so-called “slinky system” would be viable for residences and would be horizontal and buried at between 6 and 10 feet below the surface. Such relatively shallow placement bears further examination, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said.

Installation of such a system at Fiske Field is also not getting immediate consideration because installation would be disruptive.

Tidal energy is something not being currently considered, because of a long installation period, but mostly because of concerns of possible effect on South Ferry traffic.

The Town has time for energy audits and to develop a focus for a project that looks most likely to focus initially on solar energy. It doesn’t have to have shovels in the ground, but does have to put together a solid proposal for consideration by the end of June 2026 to be eligible for subsidies to help pay for a project. This is according to Christina Herman, who has been part of the Island’s ETIPP group exploring the program’s guidance in improving its energy dependency on fossil fuels.

“There are a lot of pieces in place” to pursue potential funding sources, Ms. Herman said.

But fast forward to the Town Board discussion following the Green Options Committee presentation. Councilman Gordon Gooding, whose term ends on Jan. 1, raised questions about concerns firefighters have voiced on difficulties fighting blazes on houses bearing solar panels. He also said some homeowners had told him they had problems with their home insurance because of the condition of roofs on which the panels are placed.

Those issues will be among the subjects to be further investigated before the Town Board makes a decision on what efforts to pursue, Town Board members agreed.

The full presentation with charts appears on the Town Website where a YouTube video of the Dec. 16 meeting can be accessed.