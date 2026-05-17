Seat belt enforcement campaign returns

(Courtesy poster)

East End drivers better buckle up or risk getting slapped with a summons as police across New York ramp up enforcement ahead of the busy summer season.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Buckle Up New York” state-wide campaign will take place from May 18 through May 31.

The two-week crackdown, coordinated by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will include seat belt enforcement and safety restraint checks.

Under New York law, all front-seat occupants must wear seat belts, and all rear-seat passengers must also be properly restrained. Police also reminded parents about child safety seat requirements and proper seat belt positioning.

The national seat belt use rate hit 91.2% in 2024, according to national statistics, but officials said too many drivers and passengers are still riding unrestrained.