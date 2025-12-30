Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 30, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Snowman Take-and-Make Craft, (for children ages 5+) Pickup 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the library. Bring home an easy craft for the whole family. Each kit has simple instructions and all the supplies to create a snowman stand-up craft.

Story Time, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Cozy time with Mary reading new books and old favorites at the library.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

Snowflake Cookie Decorating (6+) 3 p.m. Library. (Children under the age of 10 MUST be accompanied by an adult.) A fun and festive cookie decorating activity.

Please be mindful of possible allergens as the cookies contain egg, wheat, and soy. Sign up at silibrary.org

Children’s Movie Day, (6+) 4:15 p.m. Library. (Children under the age of 10 MUST be accompanied by an adult.) Snacks provided.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

First Saturday Crafts, 11:30 a.m., library. Cut, fold, glue and coil to make coasters

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

What’s it Worth? 2 – 4 p.m. Zoom, Have Mike Ivankovich appraise your antiques and other treasures. Steady camera and audio required. Sign up at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Defensive Driving Course, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. At Legion Hall. Please have $35 cash, money order from the Post Office, or check made payable to Empire Safety Council when you sign up. Sign up in person at the library.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting, Monday, Jan. 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 9 – 10 a.m.

Conservation Advisory Council, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7 – 8 a.m.

Fire District Organizational Meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, Jan. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.